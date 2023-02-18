Newly posted controller for Sokoto-Zamfara area command of the Nigeria Customs controller Musa Omale has visited the Layla border to seek the cooperation of the neighboring Niger Republic and members of the Border communities in Nigeria to ensure smooth trade facilitation, strengthened anti-smuggling activities for the overall benefit of the two West Africa countries.

The visit is also aimed at strengthening border security through Synergy with sister agencies against smuggling of illicit drugs firearms and other items that could be inimical to the country and sabotage the nation’s economy.

The controller also met with traditional rulers and members of the Border communities where he appealed to them to support Personnel at the Border in carrying out their duties.

In a related development, the Kebbi area command of the Nigeria Customs has issued a stand warning against small glass especially those smuggling petroleum product out of the country to desist from doing so or face the wrath of the law.

Newly posted area comptroller of the command, controller Ben Oramalugo during his maiden press briefing says the command has recorded 14 seizures of assorted items which include 8,975 liters of PMS loaded in 25 liter kegs and other items with a duty paid value of 91,518,924 naira.