The NIMC DG/CEO Engr. Abisoye Odusote- Coker has approved the distribution of additional enrolment systems to all the states as part of steps to ease NIN enrolment challenges and increase operational capacity.

The provision of additional enrolment devices underscores the commitment of the DG/CEO to streamline operations and enhance overall effectiveness.

The systems have since been installed and in use across all the states and have not only resulted in the reduction of time spent by applicants but has also increased the number of applicants attended to daily.

Engr Abisoye Coker-Odusote has also sent out monitoring and evaluation teams across various centres nationwide to ensure a smooth running of enrolment and modification exercises.

The team will also ensure strict compliance with her zero tolerance stance against all forms of extortion and unethical practices.

Engr Coker-Odusote has emphasized that her administration will not condone extortion of applicants and has since directed that any staff found wanting will be dealt with in line with the provisions of the constitution and extant Public Service Rules.

Advertisement

She requests that any applicant extorted should report such incident to the following official channels: phone line 08155015388; 07002255646; email – ieu@nimc.gov.ng; nimccustomercare@nimc.gov.ng