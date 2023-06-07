Officials in Nigeria’s aviation sector have confirmed that the much-anticipated Nigeria Air Project is still in the works, as the process of obtaining an operating license is still in its early stages.

Aviation authorities disclosed this when they appeared before the Senate’s Committee on Aviation at the National Assembly to provide clarity on the Controversies arising from the recent unveiling of Nigeria Air .

The Unveiling of Nigeria’s National Carrier, Nigeria Air by the immediate past Minister , Hadi Sirika, is still generating concerns In several quarters .

As expected, members of the National Assembly have many unanswered questions on the whereabouts of the aircraft and the proposed mode of operation

This is why the Senate Committee on Aviation convened a hearing to delve deeper and gather more information on a national carrier that is still unable to fly even after its unveiling.

Authorities from Nigeria’s aviation ministry insist the Nigeria Air project is real.

But, for it to become fully operational, it requires a 5 phase verification and approval process by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and the project is still at its first phase

They also clarified that the recent Unveiling ceremony done in the last days of the previous administration was a mere display of the Logo for the National Carrier and not the takeoff of operations as widely speculated.

The lawmakers say they believe in Nigeria’s aviation officials’ ability to effectively launch a national carrier, but they want the process to be more transparent and to include other local carriers.

Nigeria’s aviation stakeholders urge citizens to embrace the project because it will instill a feeling of national pride in the country, encourage healthy competition in the sector, and create more job possibilities for unemployed Nigerians.