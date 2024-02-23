Stakeholders in the agricultural sector have insisted that genetic modification of food crops is not needed in Nigeria, saying that the problems with Nigeria’s food production falls outside the purported scope of genetic engineering’s solutions.

The stakeholders, who spoke at the Center for Food Safety and Agricultural Research’s lab said it is crucial to preserve native seed varieties, conduct research on sustainable agricultural methods, support local and indigenous farming communities, promote agroecological farming systems, while educating farmers and other stakeholders in the country.

Crop diseases are expected to rise leading to food shortage and major losses for farmers . As such, relevant technologies are required to adapt and mitigate the changes that might occur.

To curb these challenges, the Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the use of genetically modified organisms in food crops in the country.

The idea has generated controversy as speakers at the event highlighting dangers it might present and urge caution.

In 2024, Nigeria is expected to see about 26.5 million people grappling with high levels of food insecurity, as disclosed by the Federal Government and its partners during the unveiling of the October 2023 Cadre Harmonisé analysis on food insecurity.

However, stakeholders say Nigerian farmers can produce enough food with the arable lands in the country.

Nonetheless, stakeholders have urged Nigerians to hold the government accountable and also demand the implementation of the right policies in the agricultural sector.

The participants encouraged the federal government, like their counterparts in other African countries, to outright ban genetically modified organisms’ crops because of the risks they represent.