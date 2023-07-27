The National Biosafety Management Agency, NABMA has pledged commitment to ensuring the safe consumption of genetically modified crops in the country.

This is against the backdrop of evolving agricultural technologies being adopted around the world in countries including Nigeria.

Nigeria has had its fair share of the introduction of evolving technologies into its agriculture sector.

Its commercialisation of the bt cowpea and bt cotton varieties into the farming system years ago follows their ability to scale through the country’s bio safety system where they were certified safe for the environment and for human consumption.

Advertisement

The country’s biosafety authorities say they are aware of rapidly evolving changes in the field of biotechnology and are committed to ensuring the safe use of the technology in genetically modified organisms and other areas of advancement.

The biosafety authourities say they are aware of challenges ahead in the technological space and are now pledging greater commitment to enhanced biosafety standards, transparency, public engagement, capacity building , collaboration as well as partnerships.

Against the backdrop of the country’s scientific advancement drive in agriculture and other sectors, the focus is on ensuring excellence in biosafety governance

There is also on creating an environment where cutting edge technology and its application jointly exist in the interest of public health.