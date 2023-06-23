After thorough investigation into the alleged presence of ethylene oxide or its metabolite in noodles and their seasonings, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC has declared instant noodles produced in Nigeria safe for consumption.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye said the investigation was due to recall of Indomie Instant Noodles ‘Special Chicken Flavour’ by the Ministries of Health in Malaysia and Taiwan, over alleged presence of ethylene oxide, a compound associated with increased risk of cancer.

This is a press briefing in Lagos to allay the fears of Nigerians, particularly lovers of instant noodles on the presence of compound associated with increased risk of cancer in such food.

This came about a month after the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, commenced investigation into presence of ethylene oxide or its metabolite in Indomie Instant Noodles ‘Special Chicken Flavour’, following the product recall in Malaysia and Taiwan.

The agency says it also uncovered a warehouse and arrested six suspects over importation, distribution and sale of unregistered and expired G-Man organic energy drinks.

NAFDAC explains that its remains proactive and committed to its responsibilities of protecting health of the people.