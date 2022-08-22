Nigeria must move from consumption-driven to production-driven – Obi

Presidential flagbearer of the Labour party, Peter Obi, said Nigeria must move from the level of a consumption-driven country to be production-driven.

In his words, “next year will not be about tribe, religion, connection or entitlement but about competence, capacity and commitment to deliver.”

He also promised to focus on security, law and order, human capital investment, education and revamping the power sector.

The APC candidate who is also representing the party’s flag bearer, promised to focus on improving the economy, ecology and assured of providing leadership that will be in tune with reality, who has the capacity to add value to the society.

In his address, Retired Justice Peter Umeadi, who is the APGA flag bearer urged the electorate to exercise due voter diligence in the 2023 general electioneering process, as a way to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic transitions.

The 62nd annual general conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, has officially kicked off in Lagos with an opening ceremony in Lagos.

The theme is “Bold Transitions”.

Delegates include the NBA president, Olumide Akpata, the incoming president of the Body, Yakubu Maikyau, and oldest female lawyer in Nigeria, Folake Solanke.

Also present are The chief judge of Lagos state, Justice Kazeem Alogba, who is also representing the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, and the Attorney-General of Lagos, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) who is representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

This year’s conference has several technical sessions where speakers will lead conversations primarily aimed at envisaging the future of the legal profession in particular and Nigeria in general within the context of a rapidly changing world.