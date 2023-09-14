The Federal Government, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation and other partners, has pledged more commitment to the fight against malaria in Kano State.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, disclosed this during a meeting with the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, in the state.

Kano, the commercial capital of Northern Nigeria, has battled malaria for many years.

The government, in collaboration with other health partners in Nigeria and beyond, have collaborated in the fight against the killer disease.

The Federal Government is now worried about the level at which the disease has infected unsuspecting residents of Kano.

A high-level meeting was held in the state upon the arrival of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Development, Ali Pate, and a team of other national and international partners at the Africa House of the Kano Government House.

The team of experts in the health sector considers Kano State key in the fight against the malaria and vows to work assiduously to mitigate the spread of the disease in the state.

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, expressed delight at the visit and reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to improving the state’s healthcare system.

According to the World Health Organisation, the malaria death rate in Nigeria has fallen by 55 percent.

The apex health partner also notes that the country has made progress on HIV between 2015 and 2021, meeting two of the 95-95-95 goals, while tuberculosis intervention coverage is improving.