A women’s rights activist, Mrs Funmi Falana (SAN) has called on the government to step up efforts at ameliorating the economic hardship Nigerians are presently going through.She also counselled female lawyers to take the advocacy aspect of the legal practice to have a successful career.

Funmi, who is the wife of the Lagos lawyer and human rights activist, Mr Femi Falana (SAN) attributed increase in the prices of good and services to the fuel subsidy removal, saying if has caused untold hardship to Nigeria people in all facet of lives.

The National Director of the Women Empowerment and Legal Aid (WELA) spoke in Iyin Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun local government area of Ekiti state after holding her annual Christmas party with the children of Erelu Angela Adebayo Children’s Home .

The legal practitioner said, “It is unfortunate that we find ourselves in this unpalatable situation but all we just need to be doing is to keep calling on the governments to please rise up to their duties and responsibilities .

“The economy of our nation and the naira must be vibrant and viable before things can be fine and get better in our country. When this present government came, they told Nigerians that they were going to make the exchange rate parallel so that Naira can be stabilize again. But we discover that they took it from 350 naira or there about to N700 and since then the thing has always been going up.”

“So government should please come to the reality of governance

Advising to government on the effect of the present economic hardship on the children and women, Mrs Falana said “What we are doing today supposed to be duty of the government but it is not also bad for well meaning Nigerians who have good hearts to join the government in supporting the less privileged and the vulnerable persons in our society.

“But I want to say that it is the duty and responsibility of the government to make these ones happy, perfect and good. I also think it is better and fulfilling for an individual to help people like this instead of throwing money around at other places, because doing things like this , you will be happy with yourself that you are helping and giving back to the society that had made you what you are.”