As the scarcity of fuel and naira notes continues to bite hard on Nigerians, the Trade Union Congress, TUC has issued a 7-day ultimatum to the federal government to speedily address the issues, failure of which it will mobilize it its members for a nationwide strike.

President of the TUC Festus Osifo says a twin problem of fuel and naira scarcity has brought untold hardship to Nigerians.

According to him, never in the history of the country have Nigerians been subjected to the nightmare of being unable to access their hard-earned money in the banks leading to business closures and inability to pay for food, transportation and medical bills amongst other necessities.

The TUC he says its members are already on Red Alert while the lookout for improvement in the crisis before the expiration of the ultimatum.

Secretary of the Trade union Congress, Lagos chapter comrade Abiodun Aladetan said there are procedures, consultations, rules that must be followed before decisions are made.

According to him, the current naira and fuel scarcity is also affecting trade organisations and workers, it therefore beholds on TUC as an organised labour to speak up on the issue, and the time is Now.

Mr Aladetan said the reason why TUC issued an ultimatum is to give all parties involved both the FG and union ample time for resolution.

Speaking further, Mr Aladetan said “The political class are more priviledged than the average Nigerian, they own banks, private jets, filling stations and the likes. It is the average Nigerian that is finding it difficult to access their monies, buying fuel at the filling station, the political class are not.

“All you need to do as a strategic organization is to look at those things that you know will tamper with their interests.

“TUC knows the areas to touch which will make the political class bow to pressure.

Mr Aladetan added that even though the national leadership of the council directed all estate organs to be on Red Alert, this does not necessarily translates to a strike action.

There is a clear disconnect between the political class and the average

Nigeria.

“It is clear that the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, either he is wrongly briefed or does not live in Nigeria.

“People are going through so much, and it has gotten to state where some can’t even feed.

“When man is confronted with annihilation, the only language he understands is survival and that is why people are looking for where to vent their anger and the only thing they see are the banks and the CBN is not helping matters”.

“The truth is these notes are also not available.

“This will be the first time Nigerians that Nigerians will face this twin crisis of Naira and fuel scarcity at the same time.

“To make it more painful, it is coming at a period when we are approaching a major election which has led to several conspiracy theories from different people.

“Behind every policy, there are drivers of policies but the question is what is the real motive.

Speaking further, he said CBN should have consulted widely before coming out with such a policy as there will be divergent views.

He noted that the policy coming at a time like this when elections are upon us is ill timed.