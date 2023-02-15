A group of protesters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, have taken to major roads in protest against the continuous scarcity of naira notes and the premium motor spirit.

Many of them are said to have taken over the Eleyele/Eruwa road stopping vehicular movements which has left motorists stranded.

According to report, residents who have set out to go to their various place of works were surprised to discover that the road had been barricaded by the protesting mob

The Eleyele/Eruwa road is the major road that leads Ibadan to Ibarapa zone and vice versa.

In Iwo road, the protest is also said to be gathering momentum as the protesters are said to have gathered in their numbers to occupy the main road

Vehicles are also turning back to seek alternative routes to their various destinations.