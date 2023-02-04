Nigerians have continued to groan over scarcity of the newly designed naira notes which has generated several reactions.

In Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, angry protesters took major roads to express their frustration over the incessant scarcity of the legal tender.

On the 23rd of November 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the newly redesigned naira notes after which he gave January 31, 2023 as the deadline for receiving the old notes as legal tender.

Although the president had earlier this week extended the deadline to the 7th of February, with the CBN agreeing to go beyond 17th of February, Nigerians are not finding it easy to get the new or old notes.

The development is the reason for protest in Ibadan as protesters expressed dissatisfaction over the continuous scarcity of the naira notes. They described it as the infliction of suffering on the citizens by the government.

At Iwo road, a major route that links some states in the southwest, motorists and passengers got stranded after the angry protesters barricaded the road.

They also attacked the Oyo state secretariat, inflicting injury on a policeman attached to the gate of the governor’s office and leaving some vehicles damaged.

In response to this situation, President Muhammadu Buhari have pleaded with Nigerians to give him a period of seven days to get the matter resolved which is expected to bring succor to citizens.

IGP Goes Tough On Citizens Abusing Naira Notes

All those involved in the sale or misuse of naira notes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria must be detained and later prosecuted, according to IGP Usman Alkali Baba (CBN).

The decision is in keeping with the Federal Government’s strategy and drive to enforce the requirements of the CBN Act, 2007, and to raise Nigeria’s currency, according to a statement released on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau to place officers and men from the Department and the Bureau on high alert across the country.

“Police and Commissioners of Police in charge of Police Commands and Formations to carry out full enforcement of the provisions of Sections 20 and 21 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007 which criminalizes amongst other things the hawking, selling or otherwise trading, spraying of, dancing or matching on the Naira notes, falsifying or counterfeiting of bank notes, refusal to accept the Naira as a means of payment, tampering with the coin or note issued by the CBN.

“The Inspector-General of Police reiterated the mandate of the Nigeria Police Force to enforce all laws and regulations without any prejudice to the enabling Acts of other security agencies and urged all and sundry to cooperate with the Nigeria Police Force as it brings the long arm of the law to bear upon all violators of the provisions of the CBN Act, and other extant statutes in Nigeria, with a view to having a well-policed society in all ramifications within the country,” the statement reads in part.