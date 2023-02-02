Moving Sensitive materials will be hindered if the fuel scarcity lingers.

The scarcity has continued to linger despite several assurances from the Nigeria and national petroleum corporation limited and the oil marketers that the issue is been addressed.

Speaking on the current fuel scarcity issue, National Operations controller of IPMAN, independent marketers association of Nigeria, Michael Osatuyi said the problem is with supply. Demand is more than the supply currently in the country.

He said there was a meeting on Tuesday with the stakeholders and the operators that lasted up to 10:30 p.m. in trying to address the issue.

He noted that we should not have waited until the president put up a committee to solve the problem.

Mr Osatuyi said the country is dry of wealth which has become security issue, and a threat to the security of the country.

He added that more depot will be opened for IPMAN to be reading at official price which will also be monitored as there will be big sanctions for non-compliance.

He added that the product will be sold to Nigerians at a good price while taking into consideration transportation and logistic.

“Nigerians should expect a relief in the next two weeks if massive importation is done”.

The NNPC has continuously said that there is adequate fuel in the country, a claim Mr Sati said they should prove by bringing out the fuel for IPMAN to purchase.

“If NNPC has fuel, let them bring it out, we are ready to buy and we are not carrying a critical customer.

“We pay before we carry. If they have, let them bring it out of depot, we are going to buy and sell to Nigerians at the official price, at approved price.

” When you have a monopoly system in any system, there’s going to be abuse, corruption, unfairness” he said.

He noted that if the system had been opened up, we would not have this kind of problem.

Mr Osatuyi said there are bad eggs in the system who sabotage the efforts of government also adding that there are agencies saddled with the responsibility of checkmating, preventing all these from happening.

Speaking on developments with regards to the fuel scarcity where INEC has said that if something is not done, it might hamper the distribution of sensitive materials, but the NNPCL has come out to say that in the coming weeks there will be some sort of relief with regards to that as they are working in collaboration with INEC to ensure that there will be a hitch free election.

Mr Osatuyi said the change was necessitated by the President .

He added that in another two weeks, Nigerians will heave a sigh of relief.