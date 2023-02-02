Advertisement

Despite being the smallest state in Nigeria, Lagos has the highest population with about 20 million persons.

Already, many persons are looking forward to who will win the governorship position in the state.

The current state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy are seeking re-election for a second term with more than 10 candidates competing for that same position.

Advertisement

With a recent visit from President Buhari who commissioned three key projects in the state, the Duo say they are confident of winning the election because of the attack record.

Heading to four years in his administration, Governor Babajide in the education sector is not resting on his oars.

He said “Education is the most powerful weapon for which you can use to change the world. This is our belief and for all of us in Lagos State, we continue to have substantial investment in the educational sector”.

Advertisement

The special committee on the rehabilitation of public schools in Lagos State has rehabilitated 197 schools while 1047 new classrooms have been injected into the school system. About 1592 beds provided in the school hostels, 181 365 units dual composite students Furniture provided in the schools including the principal and teachers Furniture.

Also security improvements were carried out in some poorer schools, iconic projects embarked upon include a Elemo Community Junior High School, Ibeju Lekki, Vetland junior grammar school Agege and Ogombo Community Junior High School, Ajah.

Teachers welfare is also in top gear in Lagos State.

Advertisement

Spokesperson to Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile speaking on some of the projects in education the state has embarked on TVCBreakfast said what has been done so far is very infinitesimal from what the Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr Obafemi Hamzat Administration has been able to accomplish in the last three and a half years.

He noted that the present administration has done and achieved a lot in Lagos state.

Mr Akosile recalled in 2019 when governor Sanwo-Olu took over the reins of power in the state, according to him, Lagos was in a state of chaos, traffic everywhere, Apapa especially was a no-go area, almost ostracized.

Advertisement

Part of his mandate was to tackle traffic when he came into power and this is evident in the workable system that has been put in place.

Mr Akosile said the current governor and his deputy have been administrators before becoming politicians hence they have the ability to think, they have the ability to move and they have the capacity to implement.

He added that Lagos was filled with filth, refuge everywhere but the case is different today as the governor cares about the health of the people.

Advertisement

The Spokesman said a lot has been injected into the economy of Lagos state in terms of infrastructure, Education, Technology, Transportation and others.

Recalling the covid-19 outbreak in 2020 which had a devastating effect on the world, he said because of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s wealth of experience, Lagos state and indeed the country was saved from the deadly pandemic.

Advertisement

Mr Akosile noted that ongoing projects from previous administration were completed by governor Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking on the issue of housing especially certain issues connected with landlords, Mr Akosile said an agency called LASURA, is in charge of resolving issues connected with landlord.

On the issue of security, Mr Akosile said Lagos remains the most secure state in Nigeria under the administration of governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.