The show of force between the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC and the Labour Party has continued to elicit mixed reactions from political observers.

The conflict between the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC and the Labour Party reached boiling point last week.

The situation escalated, when members of NLC stormed the party secretariat in Abuja.

The NLC members accused the Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure of running the party like a mafia organisation.

As a result, the NLC passed a vote of no confidence on the leadership of the party and called Abure’s resignation.

The war of attrition between Abure and the NLC President, Joe Ajaero is seen by some political watchers as a threat to the future of the Labour Party.

Trouble started for Abure after the 2023 general election, when some party members, under the leadership of Lamidi Apapa and Abayomi Arabambi accused him of mismanaging the party’s funds.

A series of court cases followed, but the leadership of Abure was upheld by the Court of Appeal.

Afterwards, a former National Treasurer of the party, Oluchi Oparah went public with allegations that Abure could not account for 3.5 billion naira, which she claimed the party received from sale of forms and donations for the 2023 general election.

She was suspended for six months, for making such allegations and bringing the party to disrepute.

The Abure-led National Working Committee, NWC of the party is also at loggerheads with the party’s caucus in the House of Representatives, over an alleged plan to conduct a national convention, without the input of stakeholders.

Ajaero and NLC leadership have passed a vote of no confidence on Abure, who they accused of running the party like a sole administrator.

The crisis within the party is festering at a time when it is expected to be busy with perfecting strategies for the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC only 6 out of the 18 registered political parties nominated candidates for the governorship election in the state.

No matter how the current feud with the NLC is settled, the Labour Party may not remain the same.

While the drama lasts, it is not certain whether the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, whose silence has got many worried, will be willing to mediate between the two warring camps.