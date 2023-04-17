With the conclusion of the 2023 general election in Nigeria, attention has now shifted to the election petition tribunal where candidates who contested the elections and are dissatisfied with their results aim to get justice, depending on how convincing they are able to prove theirs before the judges.

In Enugu, the election petition tribunal says it has received 48 election petitions for the just concluded 2023 election exercise.

Secretary of the tribunal Yusuf FOLMI disclosed that the court has received 24 House of Assembly petitions, 12 House of Representatives, 4 Senate and 8 Governorship election petitions.

He revealed that the court also ruled for substitution service on some candidates that were not reached for direct service, to enable them respond to the petitions

Outcome of the 15th April supplementary election which held in one Polling Unit in Oji River State constituency election, later won by the candidate of Labour Party, it increased LP seat to 14 assembly members Elect and People’s Democratic party with 10 members elect.