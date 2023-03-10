The decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission to postpone the Governorship and State House of Assemblies Election across the Federation has been described as something that will have an impact on the turnout of voters for the Election but will vary depending on the States.

Political analyst Michael Oluwagbemi made this disclosure while speaking to TVC News Breakfast show on Friday Morning.

He added that the Voter turnout during the Presidential and National Assembly Elections was a true reflection of the real number of voters in the Country adding that the way Voter population is measured needs to be reviewed.

He expressed the belief that voter turnout did not go down.

He said it should be based on the Residents living Voters, he added that based on this Nigeria did fantastically well with about 40 percent of the population of the residents live in Voters turning up.

He disclose that Voter turnout for the Governorship and State House of Assembly Elections will vary from State to State since it is a local Election and this will determine the turnout in each locality.

He added that those who will vote will vote not minding the situation since it is about their Local issues which seem to excite more people.

Going further, he added that the States where Elections will be held unlike the case with the Presidential Election which held throughout Nigeria.

He held that Nigerians seem to be more excited with Elections into Executive offices meaning that voter turnout may be higher in States where Governorship Elections will be held than the 9 States and Locales where only House of Assembly Elections will be held and the FCT where their will be no elections.

He however said the turnout of voters will be lower but with a caveat that States with a tight race may witness a higher turnout during the governorship and house of assembly Election like in Lagos just like it was during the 2011 Governorship Election which was higher than the Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

On what the reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machine will mean for the conduct of the 2023 Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections, Mr Oluwagbemi said even if an angel conducts the Election in Nigeria people will still complain no matter the result.

He said the dynamics of the Election does not support the complaint of those who said the results were rigged.

He described the claim coming from two leading opposition parties as delusional and a joke asking whether Elections won in the strongholds of the ruling party will be annulled leaving where they won untouched.

He said this smacks of dishonesty and grand delusion on their parts.

He said the current Election cycle has shown that their has been improvements in the conduct of Election in Nigeria though adds that more needs to be done especially as it affects non postponement of Election and being proactive in anticipating the kind of lawsuit which eventually led to the postponement of the Governorship and State Assemblies Elections.

He also urged Politicians in Nigeria to do much better than they currently do and imbibe the sprit of sportsmanship.

APC LEADER URGES VOTER TO COME OUT IN LARGER NUMBERS

An APC stalwart Senator Abu Ibrahim has urged the electorate to come out en masse to vote for Apc on the election day, and not discouraged by any circumstances.

The Senator was addressing the party supporters from his zone in a get together to thank God for the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other law makers at the last election.

The Apc family in the Funtua senatorial zone gather together in re union after the presidential election to further review the last successful polls and ways to consolidate on the success during the further coming Governorship and state assembly elections.

They are brought together by a former lawmaker who is also presenting over 1000 bags of fertilizer and leises worth over 50milliom to appriciate the party official and supporters from the zone.

The Senator is not happy with the low turn out of voters in the last elections and pleads with the electorate to consider voting as a civic responsibility.

He also reassures the public that the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu blue print on security and agriculture will restore normalcy to troubled areas.

Abu Ibrahim is convinced that Nigeria will overcome all it’s challenges under the Tinubu Administration.

