The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic party in Ogun state Ladi Adebutu on Tuesday staged a protest with members of his party to INEC office in Abeokuta.

He said the reason for the move was to seek redress on how the commission handled the governorship election result in the state.

He alleged irregularities and compromise noting that the party has submitted letters to the commission on its position on the outcome of the exercise.

In a swift reaction to the news of the protests and alleged rigging, the publicity Secretary of the All progressives Congress in Ogun state, Tunde Oladunjoye said it was a case of the hunter being hunted as those pointing accusing fingers are actually the promoter of things that violates the electoral law.