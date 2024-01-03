Former minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, is anticipated to be questioned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) about an alleged N37.1 billion fraud.

Last week, the former minister was invited by the anti-graft agency following a probe that was launched into her activities in the ministry when she held sway.

Umar-Farouq served as minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari from August 2019 to May 29, 2023.

She is being investigated over the sum of N37.1 billion that was allegedly laundered under her watch through a contractor, James Okwete.

A week after, the former minister was asked to appear before interrogators at the EFCC headquarters located at Jabi, Abuja, by 10:00 am.

However, she has yet to appear at the EFCC headquarters, the source who craved anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said.

According to the source, some other officials who worked with her were also called to provide insight into how the ministry’s affairs were managed over the last four years.

This comes as President Bola Tinubu has ordered the immediate suspension of Halima Shehu as CEO and National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

Tinubu has already replaced Ms Halima in an acting capacity with Akindele Egbuwalo, the national N-Power project manager, pending a probe into the activities of the agency’s troubled former director.