Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has stated that he believes a compromise can be made to free Evan Gershkovich, a U.S reporter jailed in Russia last year.

Speaking with U.S broadcaster Tucker Carlson, Mr Putin said talks were ongoing regarding the journalist, who is being jailed on espionage accusations.

It’s the first time the Russian leader has sat down with a Western journalist since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Mr Putin said he believed a deal could be struck to release Mr Gershkovich, who is 32 years old.

Mr Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg, about 1,600km (1,000 miles) east of Moscow, on 29 March last year.

In January, Russia again extended his pre-trial detention until the end of March. He faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.