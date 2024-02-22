Armed groups that have been controlling Tripoli for more than a decade have agreed to leave Libya’s capital.

The deal comes after a series of deadly clashes in the city in recent months.

Libya is currently divided between the internationally recognised government in the west, led by interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in Tripoli, and an administration in the east run by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

In a press conference, Mr Trabelsi said from now on the militia’s “place is in their headquarters”, adding the Libyan government “will use them only in exceptional circumstances for specific missions”.

He said once they had left the capital other cities would follow, noting there “will be no more checkpoints and no more armed groups” on roads.

Advertisement

The deal will see at least five armed groups quit Tripoli by the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on 9 April, including one based in an area where 10 people were killed over the weekend.