Dr John Akpan Udoedehe has resigned as trhe Secretary of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker Committee a day after Governor Sani Bello assumed office as acting Chairman of the party.

The Niger state governor had on Monday assumed office as the chairman of the party’s caretaker committee.

Earlier, there were reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the sacking of Governor Mai Mala Buni as the chairman of the party.