NEC proposes states-run cash transfer programmes

The National Economic Council has proposed that State Governments implement cash transfer programmes using state-generated social registers.

The programme is meant to soften the harsh economic realities since the discontinuance of petrol subsidy on May 29.

This is different from the National Social Register, which, as of 2023, has captured over 61 million vulnerable Nigerians eligible for various government social programmes.

The implementation, NEC also proposed, would be based on the individual capacity and priority of various states.

Governors of Anambra, Prof. Charles Soludo, Ogun, Dapo Abiodun; Bauchi, Bala Mohammed and Acting CBN Governor, Folashodun Shonubi, revealed this to State House Correspondents after Thursday’s National Economic Council meeting held Chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.