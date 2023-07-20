Medical authorities in Kaduna state have raised alarm over the outbreak of an unknown respiratory tract infection which they say has killed 10 children, aged between 3 and 13 years.

The outbreak is said to have occurred in Kafanchan, a town in the Jama’a Local Government Area the state.

The Chief Medical Director of Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa Memorial Hospital, Dr. Isaac Nathaniel, confirmed the incident on Thursday

As at the time of filing this report, the specific pathogen responsible for the respiratory tract infection remains unidentified.

This is coming few weeks after Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) announced the outbreak of diphtheria in the Federal Capital Territory following the first case and death of a four-year-old child in June.