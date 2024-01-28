There are still recorded cases of leprosy infection in Nigeria despite Meeting World Health Organisation Elimination Target in 2000, but currently the country records about 3,500 Annual Diagnosis.

Today makes it a year and 2 days since Sani sidi came here for treatment after he contracted leprosy.

He said he has been provided free treatment, given free drugs and food all through his stay.

Also known as Hansen’s disease (HD), leprosy is an ancient chronic mycobacterial infectious disease that is associated with serious morbidity.

Although curable, it continues to be a disease of public health concern because of the stigma associated with it.

In Nigeria, leprosy is still prevalent and remains a significant public health concern with over 3,500 new cases being diagnosed every year in the country, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, 25% of the affected persons get irreversible deformities.

This hospital founded and funded by the leprosy mission Nigeria in the early fifties is the only available centre for treatment of leprosy in Niger state and supported by the government.

As the world marks the international day for leprosy these volunteers gathered here to help the patients clean the environment.

Leprosy disease usually occurs after prolonged contact with an infectious person. It is passed from person to person via droplets from the nose and mouth during close and frequent contact with someone with untreated leprosy.