The highly anticipated live-action film ‘Barbie,’ starring the talented Margot Robbie as the iconic plastic doll, has taken the world by storm.

After its world debut at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023, the movie is now set to release in cinemas on July 21, 2023. Produced by Warner Bros. and directed by Greta Gerwig, this 114-minute fantasy film has received praise for its inventive storytelling and impeccable craftsmanship. In this review, we delve into the details of the movie, its cast, production, and the critical acclaim it has garnered.

The Journey of ‘Barbie’

‘Barbie’ is an adaptation of the beloved Barbie Doll by Mattel, and its journey to the big screen has been a long and interesting one. First announced by Universal Pictures in September 2009, the movie’s rights eventually landed with Warner Bros. in October 2018. Filming commenced at the Warner Bros. Studios in 2022, culminating in the release of the first live-action Barbie film, a departure from the previous computer-animated direct-to-video and streaming television movies.

A Pop Pink Adventure

Set on a pop pink creamy island, the movie ‘Barbie’ follows the plastic doll, portrayed brilliantly by Margot Robbie, as she embarks on an adventure into the real world. Robbie’s portrayal of the iconic character has been praised for capturing the essence of Barbie’s charisma and charm.

Joining Margot Robbie on this cinematic journey is Ryan Gosling, playing the male lead role. Additionally, the star-studded cast includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, and Rhea Perlman. Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig skillfully directs the film, while the screenplay is co-written by Noah Baumbach.

Margot Robbie: Double Duty as Lead and Producer

In a candid interview with Reuters, Margot Robbie shared her experiences during rehearsals and production, revealing the unique challenges of simultaneously playing the lead character and serving as a producer for the $145 million film. She recalled a pivotal moment when her co-star, America Ferrera, provided words of encouragement that lifted a heavy weight off her shoulders. Robbie explained, “She was like ‘I release you from your assignment.’ I can’t tell you how much weight lifted off my shoulders weirdly when she said that. So I was like, ‘I’ve got to make this movie, and it’s the biggest movie I’ve ever produced, and I’ve got to answer to two humongous corporations and a director I really respect and actors.'”

Critical Acclaim

Since its release, ‘Barbie’ has garnered widespread critical acclaim. The Telegraph awarded the film four stars, describing it as “deeply bizarre, conceptually slippery, and frequently roar-out-loud hilarious.” The movie’s unique and surprising storytelling approach has captured the attention of audiences and critics alike.

Clarisse Loughrey of The Independent praised ‘Barbie’ as “one of the most inventive, immaculately crafted, and surprising mainstream films in recent memory – a testament to what can be achieved within even the deepest bowels of capitalism.” The film’s ability to navigate consumer culture with self-awareness and subversive elements sets it apart from traditional studio films.

The 2023 American fantasy film ‘Barbie’ has proven to be a delightful and captivating experience for audiences worldwide. Margot Robbie’s stellar performance as the iconic Barbie, coupled with the film’s inventive storytelling and unique approach, has made it a standout addition to the Barbie franchise. Under the skillful direction of Greta Gerwig and a star-studded cast, ‘Barbie’ has successfully brought the beloved plastic doll to life on the big screen. With favorable reviews and critical acclaim, this live-action adaptation of Barbie has set a new standard for future Barbie movies. So mark your calendars for July 21, 2023, and embark on a pop-pink adventure with Barbie at your nearest cinema!