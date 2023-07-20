The Esogban of Benin, Chief David Edebiri is dead.

He reportedly died after a brief illness in a private hospital in Benin City in the early hours of Thursday.

The Esogban is next after the Iyase (Prime Minister) of Benin and is often referred to as the odiownere of Benin Kingdom .

His last major outing was his participation in the 2023 general election in the state ….

Though his family is yet to make an official announcement about his death , he would have been 94 on September 2nd.