Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has witnessed the departure of Hassana and Hussaina Isah, conjoined twins sponsored to undergo surgery courtesy of the Saudi-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre.

The twins departed Malam Aminu Kano International Airport in company of their mother and medical personnel from the Saudi Embassy.

Hassana and Hussaina Isa, conjoined twins, arrived in Kano from a community in Kaduna State to depart for surgery in Saudi Arabia.

They are at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport in the company of some family members and medical personnel from the Saudi Embassy.

They will undergo surgery at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh, which will mark a ground-breaking moment in the field of pediatric surgery, courtesy of the Saudi-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSARelief).

The twins are joined at the chest and share vital organs, making their separation a medically intricate and challenging procedure.

Governor Abba Yusuf was at the airport to witness the departure of the 24-month-old twins.

Governor Yusuf appreciated the intervention of King Salman Bn AbdulAziz which made the surgery possible.

The family of the twins will be accommodated in Riyadh, with a support system in place to provide comfort and assistance throughout the journey.

Hafsat Suleiman, the twins grandmother, expressed joy at the development.

Since its inception in 1990, the programme has reviewed 133 sets of conjoined twins referred from 24 countries, and 59 sets of twins have been successfully separated by the Saudi programme.

A set of Nigerian twins were also separated in December 2022.

The conjoined twins will undergo a thorough medical evaluation, and a team of experts, including pediatric surgeons, anesthesiologists, and nurses, has been assembled to oversee the entire process.