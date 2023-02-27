Italian authorities said that 58 individuals, including some children, were killed on Sunday after a wooden sailing boat carrying migrants collided with rocks on the southern Italian coast.

The boat carrying migrants from Afghanistan, Iran, and other nations had left Turkey a few days prior when it capsized in a storm close to Steccato di Cutro, a coastal resort on Calabria’s eastern coast.

According to Manuela Curra, a representative of the regional government, the preliminary death toll was 58. She added there were 81 survivors, 20 hospitalized, including one in intensive care.

One survivor was detained on suspicion of trafficking in migrants, according to the Guardia di Finanza customs police.

Antonio Ceraso, the mayor of Cutro, claimed that women and children were among the victims. The precise number of fatalities among youngsters was not yet known.

Wreckage from the wooden gulet, a Turkish sailing boat, was strewn across a large stretch of coast.

Curra said the vessel left Izmir in western Turkey three or four days ago, adding that survivors had said some 140 to 150 were on board.

The survivors were mostly from Afghanistan, as well as a few from Pakistan and a couple from Somalia, she said, adding that identifying the nationalities of the dead was harder.

Initial reports from ANSA and other Italian news agencies, spoke of 27 bodies washed up on the beach and more found in the water.

Ignazio Mangione, an Italian Red Cross official, told SkyTG24 that very few of the children believed to have been on the boat survived.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed “deep sorrow” for the deaths. Blaming human traffickers, she vowed to block migrant sea departures to prevent such disasters.

In a separate statement, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said it was essential to stop sea crossings that he said offer migrants the “illusory mirage of a better life” in Europe, enrich traffickers, and cause such tragedies.

Italy is one of the main landing points for migrants trying to enter Europe by sea, with many seeking to travel on to richer northern European nations. The so-called central Mediterranean route is known as one of the world’s most dangerous.

Since 2014, the United Nations Missing Migrants Project has recorded over 17,000 deaths and disappearances in the central Mediterranean. It is estimated that over 220 people have died or disappeared this year.