Over 10m Nigerians benefit from Conditional cash transfer – Coordinator

Over 10 million poor Nigerians have benefited from Conditional cash transfer of the Ministry of Humanitarian affairs.

The coordinator of the National Cash Transfer Office revealed this when he visited the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at his campaign office in Abuja.

Members of the APC Northern Speakers Forum congratulated Asiwaju Tinubu for his emergence as the flagbearer of the party in the forthcoming general election. They promised to work towards achieving victory for the Tinubu-Shettima ticket.

They also lent their voice to the same faith ticket as the right choice, with the belief that Asiwaju Tinubu consulted widely.

Asiwaju Tinubu, Governor Lalong and Speaker Gbajabiamila appealed to the APC Northern Speakers Forum to work towards securing their States for the party

Coordinator of the National Cash transfer office of the Federal ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development was also on hand to give a report of the ministry’s achievement.

The APC Presidential Candidate urged all present to work together towards ensuring that Nigeria escapes from the shackles of poverty and backwardness.

Asiwaju Tinubu further stressed his commitment to ensuring that the reward system in the party is properly structured if he becomes the President of Nigeria.