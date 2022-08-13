Akeredolu meets members of Ebira community, calls for peaceful coexistence 

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has called on members of the Ebira community to caution their members who are engaging in criminal activities in the state.

The Governor spoke at a closed door meeting with leaders of the Ebira Community held at the cocoa conference of the governor’s office.

The meeting was attended by heads of security agencies including the army, police, civil defence, Amotekun among others.

The meeting became imperative because of the arrest of some suspects who carried out the attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church Owo.

Mr. Akeredolu said the Ebira people should desist from anything that will affect the peaceful coexistence of the people of the state .

He said the people of Ebira community have resolved to live peacefully with members of their host communities

