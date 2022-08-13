13 victims of bandit attack in Taraba buried amid tears

Thirteen persons killed on Friday raid on Garin KareKuka and Garin Gidado in Gunduma Ward of Gassol local government area of Taraba state by bandits have been buried amidst tear.

former Councillor representing Gunduma Ward, Hon Abubakar Sani, who spoke to TVC News shortly after the burial described the attack as barbaric.

He said that Bandits have already take over the local government calling on federal government to deploy more troop to the area

Spokesman of the Police in Taraba state, DSP Abdullahi Usman who confirmed the attack did not give the number of casualty.

He noted that the police has deployed more personnel.