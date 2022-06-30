Catholic priest killed by bandits buried amid tears in Kaduna

Kaduna Catholic priest, Father Vitious Borogo, who was on Friday killed on his farm by bandits has been buried amid tears.

At the funeral, Archbishop of Kaduna Archdiocese, Most Reverend Matthew Ndagoso said Nigerians are now like prisoners in their own country.

He added that the security situation has never been this bad – not even in the civil war.

On Thursday, over 500 Catholic priests who also attended the funeral, held a procession to protest of the killing of their colleague and the worsening state of insecurity in the country.

Arch bishop Matthew Ndagoso said that Nigeria has now demonstrated the full characteristics of a failed state under the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration, citing the situation in Zamfara state where citizens where asked to take up arms in self defence against terrorists.

Other members of the catholic community who also attended the funeral at the Queen of Apostle Catholic Church, were clad in black and held placards with various inscriptions.