President Bola Tinubu has charged the country’s security and intelligence institutions with sharing information and intelligence among themselves, warning that hoarding such resources might be counterproductive in the fight against terrorism.

The President gave the order on Monday after viewing the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) at Abuja’s new Office of the National Security Adviser and its facilities.

While lauding the efforts made in counter-terrorism and the state-of-the-art facilities at the two locations, President Tinubu emphasised the need of bolstering such efforts with knowledge.

He stated that his administration recognized the need of security in achieving economic resurgence, prosperity, and progress..

The President emphasised that all efforts must be geared towards securing all parts of the country.

“The effort of the entire Armed Forces of this country must be put together in a way that there will be one single focus on securing the country. You can’t have disharmony in an orchestra. We must focus on one tunnel; coordinate, share information, share intelligence and work harder.

“You cannot hoard information. You cannot hoard intelligence. I am glad that Nigeria is on the path to success. We will, I assure you. We will make it a priority and that is why I am here this morning,” he added.

President Tinubu, who described the tour of facilities at the new ONSA building as very important, expressed his willingness to do whatever is necessary to support the nation’s security architecture.

In his remarks, the NSA, retired Major-General Babagana Monguno, thanked the President for visiting his first engagement outside the Villa, saying that “it reinforces his commitment, dedication and inflexible rigidity to ensuring that the security misfortunes of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and by extension, the sub-region are overcome within the shortest possible time.”

Monguno pledged the total commitment and dedication of ONSA to ensure that President Tinubu realizes the promises he made to the Nigerian people on security.