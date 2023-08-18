About 400,000 children in north east Nigeria are at risk of loosing their lives as a result of acute malnutrition, that’s according to United Nations Children’s Fund Country Representative Cristian Munduate.

The Organization is now scaling up its nutrition intervention to mitigate this risk.

The United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF say, 2.6 million people are displaced internally in Northeast Nigeria.

Among this figure, 400,000 children in the are at risk of loosing their lives as a result of acute malnutrition.

But UNICEF determined to scale up its nutrition intervention to address this challenge.

At this press conference, the Unicef team explains to News men how they would go about this project.

With 1.4 million children in the north east region already receiving psychological support, UNICEF is working with government to reach out to more numbers.

As the world commemorates humanitarian day, the UN salutes all humanitarian workers who have stood firm despite all adversity to serve the people.