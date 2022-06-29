NNPC assures Nigerians of product sufficiency

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC has assured Nigerians that it has 1.9billion litres of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS)which should last the country for 32 days, despite the long fuel queue in the FCT.

The group also assured that normalcy will be restored in a few days.

This was disclosed by the Group Executive Director, Downstream, Yemi Adetunji, during an inspection tour of filling stations across the FCT.

Fuel shortages are increasingly a frequent issue in large cities like Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Drivers and business owners who depend on premium motor spirit to power their cars or generators wait in the hot heat for long periods of time to buy fuel. In some cases, they have even started vigils outside gas stations in the hopes of finding fuel to buy.

The NNPC continues to maintain that it has enough PMS in stock to endure for more than 32 days despite these obvious problems.

Yemi Adetunji, the group executive director downstream, claims that the group is doing everything possible to guarantee the nation’s energy security.

He assured that with Lagos sorted out, the company in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders will soon bring the situation in Abuja under control.

The CEO of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed, confirmed improved supply of products from about 70 to an average of 140 trucks in 3 days.

He cautioned marketers against selling above government’s approved pump price as any station that engages in such sharp practices will be sanctioned accordingly.

