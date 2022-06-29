FG affirms commitment to resettling IDPs in Zamfara, other states

The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to resettling all internally displaced people (IDPs) in Zamfara and other crisis-affected states.

The Government says the Zamfara State resettlement city, NCFRMI for the Internally Displaced Persons is 95% Completed

The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Iman Suleiman also says the Tsuname IDPs Transit Camp in Gusau will be upgraded.

Zamfara is one of the Northern States with the highest number of Internally Displaced Persons due to the activities of armed bandits.

Communities in Zamfara have experienced attacks and abductions for ransom for over a decade.

The federal government, through the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons, has undertaken attempts to assist those who have been displaced as a result of the conflict.

The Agency is confident that all internally Displaced Persons will soon be resettled.

The resettlement city for the Internally Displaced Persons, NCFRMI is about 95% Completed.

During an assessment tour of the Tsunami IDP Transit Camp in Gusau with the APC National Women Leader, the Federal Commissioner, Iman Suleiman assured them of the Buhari administration’s commitment to improving the living conditions of IDPs and vulnerable people.

The move to upgrade IDP camps across the country is part of efforts by the federal Government and affected states to reduce the hardship faced by the displaced Persons as a result of the Current Security challenges.