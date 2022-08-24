LASG aims for 40% self-sufficiency in food production by 2025

Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Agriculture, Rotimi Fashola, has revealed that the state intends to achieve 40% self-sufficiency in food production by 2025.

Mr. Fashola made the announcement on the sidelines of the Lagos 2023 Budget Consultative Forum.

According to him, the plan is in response to the security issues northern farmers are facing, which is why the state is lessening its reliance on neighboring states to supply its food needs.

Fashola said, “The roadmap for the year for agriculture principally is that by 2025, 40 per cent of our consumption should be coming from the state.

“In other words, we have a reduction in our dependency on the northern part or other parts of the country, as food security in Lagos state is of paramount importance to us.”

He further stated that the state government has completed over 70 per cent of its budget activities and assured that before the end of the year, it would achieve close to 95 per cent of its target.

He added that the Imota Rice Mill, would roll out rice before the end of the year.

Special Adviser on Economic Planning and Budget, Adebayo Sodade, added that the state is always giving jobs in the agriculture sector in partnership with the Food and Agricultural Organisation.

He said through this partnership, over 5,000 jobs have been created in the Imota Rice mill.