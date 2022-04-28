Breaking: Bandits kidnap village head in Kaduna, demand huge ransom

Armed terrorists have allegedly abducted, the village head of Rijana community in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The monarch, Mr. Ayuba Dodo Dakolo was reportedly abducted on Thursday alongside other farmers at Kurmi village near Chikwale all in Kachia Local council.

However it was gathered that the bandits later on Thursday, reached out to community leaders in Rijana with a list of demands that must be met before the monarch is freed.

Some of the items on the lists include huge amounts of cash, bikes, gallons of petrol, engine oil, cigarettes and tramadol.

Rijana, a community along the busy Abuja-Kaduna highway has been a soft target for terrorists who invade communities, block roads and abduct commuters.

The latest incident is coming less than 48 hours after the move by Federal lawmakers to criminalize the payment of ransom to terrorists under any guise.