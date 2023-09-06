President Bola Tinubu has told the Business community in India that Nigeria is the only country where they are guaranteed of good return on their investment.

The President said this at the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable Business Conference in New Delhi where the G20 leaders summit is scheduled to take place.

President Tinubu is also using the event to aggressively promote Nigeria as the best investment destination and assuring prospective businesses that Nigeria is open for business.