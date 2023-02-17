The Kogi state government is asking the chairman of the economic and financial crimes commission Abdulrasheed Bawa to obey the rule of law by reporting to the Kuje correctional center over contempt of court.

While addressing a press conference in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, the Kogi state commissioner for information and communication Kingsley Fanwo said the EFCC chairman is not above the law.

According to him, the anti-corruption boss should be honorable enough to turn himself in instead of avoiding Justice.

The commissioner also disclosed that the Kogi state government will not give in to what he called blackmail and intimidation of its officials by the EFCC. He denied that the wife of the Kogi state Governor Mrs Rashidat Bello is at large as being claimed by the EFCC adding that she has not been invited by the EFCC government with utmost respect for the rule of law.

“We see the EFCC Chairman as a convict, he has been convicted by a high court, a court of competent jurisdiction and that conviction is yet to be set aside or vacated by the court or a higher Court.

Regardless of any appeal fight, the conviction and jail term imposed by the Court’s stands until set aside.

“This is the position of the law, no matter how his Godfathers in the Justice administration of the nation cover him,”Mr Fanwo said.