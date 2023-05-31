President Bola Tinubu has received briefings from the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The EFCC chairman’s visit comes barely 24-hours after President Tinubu intervened in the standoff between the anti-graft agency and the Department of State security.

The President ordered the DSS to stand down and immediately vacate the premises of the EFCC in Lagos.

He also said whatever was the trouble between the two government agencies will be resolved amicably.

But it is not clear what was discussed between President Tinubu and the EFCC chairman during the private meeting held inside the Presidential Villa.

President Tinubu has been holding talks and meetings with the leaders of key government agencies and receiving briefings that will bring him up to speed with the state of affairs in the country and also help determine the policy direction for his administration.

On his first day in Office, President Tinubu was briefed by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Godwin Emefiele and also held a separate meeting with the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation limited where the current petrol crisis was discussed with hopes of helping citizens cope with the hardship caused by the government’s decision to stop the payment of subsidy.