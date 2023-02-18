As part of efforts to encourage voter education, the Policy and legal Advocacy Center has launched a simplified edition of the 2022 electoral act and INEC guidelines.

The document is designed to educate voters on the do’s and don’ts as provided in the laws guiding Nigeria’s electoral process.

Few days to the presidential elections, it is crucial that eligible voters have a deep understanding of the laws guiding the electoral process, however the complexities of the Electoral Act and the INEC guidelines makes it a bit difficult for some voters to comprehend and digest its content, which is why the policy and legal Advocacy Center believes it is important to provide a simplified version of The Electoral laws for the smooth conduct of the elections and ensure each vote counts.

Speaking, a Legal Practitioner, Yahaya Dangana said the law as it is, is ineffective as we are the ones to infatuate the provisions of the law.

According to him, there is no perfect law anywhere, as all laws are a work in progress.

The Centre also too it a notch higher by creating an application that is accessible to all smartphones and ensures all voters have access to the simplified document at any time from the comfort of their homes.