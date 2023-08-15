OrderPaper, one of the accredited election observation and monitoring groups for the 2023 general election, has called for an immediate amendment to the 2022 Electoral Act.

The non governmental group calls on the National Assembly to revisit the sequence of elections in the country such that Executive and parliamentary elections hold on separate dates.

It’s the formal presentation of Orderpaper’s comprehensive report on the general election held between February and March, 2023.

The organisation conceived the project “Validating the Office of the Electorate on Representatives”, with the acronym, VOTER.

With the VOTER Project, it deployed a citizen observation team for the 2023 parliamentary elections from where it made some deductions.

It deployed 353 citizen observers across the 360 federal constituencies and set up a situation room for the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections.

For the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly polls in March, OrderPaper said it deployed 348 personnel to 280 polling units across State constituencies.

It randomly selected voters who were interviewed on the sequence of the elections and voters’ expectations.

Orderpaper Nigeria presented key findings and recommendations from the 2023 National and State Assembly elections.

Top on its recommendations list is that the nation’s electoral umpire should commence the process of separating parliamentary elections at states and national levels from the Presidential and Governorship polls.

It calls on the National Assembly to amend the Electoral Act 2022 to separate Executive elections from parliamentary polls