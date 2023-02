The Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali has warned that anyone who may want to test the resolve of the police at the polls will get a run for their money.

Speaking on behalf of the police IG, the force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said no one will be allowed to undermine the electoral process.

He stressed that several platforms have been set up for people to report cases of vote buying, as it won’t be taken lightly.