The National Coordinator of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Prince Dayo Adeyeye Says Asiwaju Bola Ahmed will win February 25 Presidential Election on First Ballot.

In his Defence, the Former Minister Says Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is contesting against 3 Major Parties that were one this time last Year Namely, Kwankwaso, Peter Obi, and Atiku who were all in the PDP, but now they are candidates of NNPP, Labour Party and PDP respectively and they are in Contest Against a Formidable APC person from Grassroots

He insists further that APC has more States within its control than other Political parties. According to the ex Senator, 13 States under PDP is not total as 5 States popularly called the G-5, are not working for the Presidential Candidate of their Party, and the division within the party will tell on election Day.

Adeyeye argued that Labour Party is not controlling any state as he predicts disaster for them in the Coming election,stating that they only have 41% candidates across all elective positions and they only have 46% party agents across the country.

Advertisement

Recalling that the Labour Party in the Southwest had since collapsed their structure for the APC and its Presidential candidate, the Former Lawmaker Says its doomsday for the Party.

Speaking On the Famous Muslim Muslim Ticket that was a major talking Point at the initial stage of the Campaign,he says this has fizzled out and it is no longer an argument with Nigerians persuaded that the election is beyond Religious sentiments.

On the Current Situation in the Country and the agitation and concern of Nigerians on Violence is being laid to rest by the Swaga Coordinator, reiterating that Nigeria have always come out unscathed at every Election despite the Projection of Pundits and International observers.

Advertisement

He urged Nigerians to ensure they are not harassed into staying at home on election day for fear of Violence, expressing confidence that every vote will count.

The Swaga Chair Appreciates the Northern Governors for their role in the Primaries, in the Campaign and now in the twilight of Election for their immense Support for Bola Tinubu and Congratulates the Presidential candidate in advance.

Advertisement

NAVY ASSURES BENUE RESIDENTS OF ADEQUATE SECURITY

The Nigerian Navy has assured Benue State residents of adequate security ahead of the forth coming elections.

The chief of the Naval staff, Awwal Gambo gave this assurance during the commissioning of the Nigerian Navy Barracks In Kanshio, Makurdi the Benue State Capital.

Advertisement

The Provost department of the Nigerian Navy is responsible for the impartation of discipline to service personnel.

To impart discipline, the well-being of officers and men of the Nigerian Navy remains important, that’s the reason for the establishment of the Naval Barracks.

This Barracks consists of 51 flats of 2 and 3 bedroom detached and semidetached flats, sitting on about 3 hectares of land.

Advertisement

This project holds value for the well-being of Nigerian navy personnel for operational effectiveness.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, seizes the moment to urge officers and men of the Nigerian Naval to maintain neutrality and be apolitical ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He adds that the rules of engagement, standard operating procedures and safety precautions must be adhered to.

Advertisement

He advises them to take ownership of the project as well as inculcate deliberate positive Maintenance culture.

AHEAD ELECTIONS: “CREATE ENABLING ENVIRONMENT FOR VOTING”, IGP CHARGES POLICE COMMANDERS, AS POLICE HOLD GRAND FINALE TRAINING.

The Inspector General of Police has tasked field commanders to police the elections against adversaries who don’t want the polls to hold.

Advertisement

Usman Alkali says police operatives must create an enabling environment for the polls.

All eyes are on Nigeria as it prepares for the Presidential and National Assembly Election scheduled to hold on Saturday.

Just like the electoral umpire is putting finishing touches to its logistics, the police – which is the lead agency for policing the elections – converge on the International Conference centre finetune their strategy.

Advertisement

The training which is the final in the series for the polls, is coming amid a spike in protests against the cash crunch and fuel crisis.

The police chief had envisaged a spike in politically motivated violence but what he didn’t for see is the civil disobedience triggers the redesign of the Naira.

Security and law enforcement agencies are deploying for the elections to complement the police.