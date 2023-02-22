In support of the All-Progressive Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and ahead of the re-election of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Chief Executive Officer DPKAY International Group, Dele Akinola, has supported the movement with some campaign vehicles.

Presenting the vehicles to the campaign committee in Lagos, he noted the support was birthed from the work the Lagos State governor has done with the mentorship of Tinubu, developing the state into a business-friendly environment.

He said Gov. Sanwo-Olu within the space of four years has touched every ministry, delivered the mandate upon the oath of office he sworn, thus deserve a second term to continue his good work.

Receiving the vehicles at the Sanwoolu/Tinubu Campaign office in GRA Ikeja, Chief of Staff & Sanwoolu Campaign Director, Tayo AYINDE and Campaign directors thanked Mr. Akinola of DPKAY International Group.

DAYO ADEYEYE PROJECTS THE CHANCES OF ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU AT THE FEB 25 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

The National Coordinator of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Prince Dayo Adeyeye Says Asiwaju Bola Ahmed will win February 25 Presidential Election on First Ballot.

In his Defence, the Former Minister Says Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is contesting against 3 Major Parties that were one this time last Year Namely, Kwankwaso, Peter Obi, and Atiku who were all in the PDP, but now they are candidates of NNPP, Labour Party and PDP respectively and they are in Contest Against a Formidable APC person from Grassroots

He insists further that APC has more States within its control than other Political parties. According to the ex Senator, 13 States under PDP is not total as 5 States popularly called the G-5, are not working for the Presidential Candidate of their Party, and the division within the party will tell on election Day.

Adeyeye argued that Labour Party is not controlling any state as he predicts disaster for them in the Coming election,stating that they only have 41% candidates across all elective positions and they only have 46% party agents across the country.

Recalling that the Labour Party in the Southwest had since collapsed their structure for the APC and its Presidential candidate, the Former Lawmaker Says its doomsday for the Party.

Speaking On the Famous Muslim Muslim Ticket that was a major talking Point at the initial stage of the Campaign, he says this has fizzled out and it is no longer an argument with Nigerians persuaded that the election is beyond Religious sentiments.

On the Current Situation in the Country and the agitation and concern of Nigerians on Violence is being laid to rest by the Swaga Coordinator, reiterating that Nigeria have always come out unscathed at every Election despite the Projection of Pundits and International observers.

He urged Nigerians to ensure they are not harassed into staying at home on election day for fear of Violence, expressing confidence that every vote will count.

The Swaga Chair Appreciates the Northern Governors for their role in the Primaries, in the Campaign and now in the twilight of Election for their immense Support for Bola Tinubu and Congratulates the Presidential candidate in advance.

NORTHERN WOMEN GROUP BACKS TIUBU FOR PRESIDENT

Women in Kaduna state say scarcity of the Naira and its attendant hardship on citizens will not deter them from voting massively for the APC presidential flag bearer Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential polls.

They say they are more committed now to ensure that Bola Tinubu emerges victorious.

It’s less than a week to the 2023 presidential election.

Women from across the several Northern state converge on the APC secretariat in Kaduna at the instance of Bilkisu Gidado.

This seems to be a last minute effort by the APC Northern women to secure women votes for Bola Tinubu, the APC Presidential candidate, and Uba Sani, the governorship candidate in Kaduna.

The believe that Asiwaju Tinubu has the capacity to bring socioeconomic development to the North and the nation at large.

They recall the impact of women in the previous victories of the APC in the country and promise to repeat the feat despite the hardships being faced by the people over Naira scarcity.

The officials assure the women that the Tinubu Shetima ticket will consolidate on the foundation laid by the Buhari Administration to unite Nigeria and improve their living standards.

