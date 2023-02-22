The governing All Progressives Congress held its Mega rally, the grand finale to a huge crowd of supporters in Lagos on Tuesday.

Other political parties are expected to do same between today and tomorrow the 23rd when the window for political campaigns for the presidential election will officially close.

Out of about 18 candidates vying for the top job, the contest has been streamlined by political analysts to be between four candidates, they are the candidates of All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar of the people’s Democratic Party, Peter Obi of the labor party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the new Nigeria Peoples Party.

One of these four candidates will emerge the next president of Nigeria.

Speaking on the choice before Nigerians, columnist and public Affairs Analyst Mohammed Adamu, says this election is definitely different and no less than the unnecessary situation that has come to play particularly the issue of naira redesign issue that has virtually thrown the entire polity into confusion.

He stated that this inadvertent situation that the country has been plunged into it has given it a distinct nature.

It is also different in that, this is the first time we are having an electioneering period in which the whole country have been plunged into a situation of abject poverty. An attempt is being made to interfere with the election even before the election day.

He stated that there is so much to talk about and effort by the government to curb rigging but what we see unfortunately, is that those who are claiming to initiate policies that will ensure a free and fair election, ironically by the policies they have initiated they are the ones that are attempting to rig.

Mr Adamu said those who are claiming to want to give us a free and fair election are more like interfering with the election in a manner that favors them and disfavours others, unfortunately, the entire thing is virtually backfiring in the sense that the entire population has been put in abject poverty, making them far more vulnerable more than they would have been if this policy has not been put in place.

He noted that at the moment, it is easier to influence a voter with as little as 300 naira because people are so poor.

“By the time you give a voter 200 naira, it is easier to influence him, more like you pay less to influence a voter”.

Mr Adamu who also said the feelers he’s getting from the North are good added that he has no cause for worries as things are coasting very well.

“The forces are trying to misinform the public, they are there quite okay but we are reminding them of the fidelity of keeping promises, trust and confidence.

“There is nothing the North can do in so such a time to reward someone like Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu for what he has done.

Asiwaju has distinguished himself as more like the most politically savvy personality in Nigeria. He is about the only politician who does not jump ship, who has been consistent he has remained Within his party all this while, he has been the only one to genuinely build Bridges, he has extended a hand across geopolitics across tribe and tongue, he has created alliances of ethnic groups and geopolitical entities.

Describing the kind of President Nigeria needs taking into consideration its complexity, Mr Adamu said that Tinubu has maintained a kind of character, a character that stands him as a politician who builds people, someone who does not rely on his

own intellect alone, someone who recruits persons with potentials, he surrounds himself with those who can deliver. He has consistently maintained this character all through his eight years as governor of Lagos State.

“There is no doubt, no Nigerian who is sincere will doubt that, of all the lot Tinubu is the only candidate who has that capacity to wield divergent, conflicting interest into one common hub and who has the knowledge to direct it towards the common good”, Mr Adamu said.