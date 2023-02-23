The National Coordinator of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Prince Dayo Adeyeye Says Asiwaju Bola Ahmed will win February 25 Presidential Election on First Ballot.

In his Defence, the Former Minister Says Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is contesting against 3 Major Parties that were one this time last Year Namely, Kwankwaso, Peter Obi, and Atiku who were all in the PDP, but now they are candidates of NNPP, Labour Party and PDP respectively and they are in Contest Against a Formidable APC person from Grassroots

He insists further that APC has more States within its control than other Political parties. According to the ex Senator, 13 States under PDP is not total as 5 States popularly called the G-5, are not working for the Presidential Candidate of their Party, and the division within the party will tell on election Day.

Adeyeye argued that Labour Party is not controlling any state as he predicts disaster for them in the Coming election, stating that they only have 41% candidates across all elective positions and they only have 46% party agents across the country.

Recalling that the Labour Party in the Southwest had since collapsed their structure for the APC and its Presidential candidate, the Former Lawmaker Says its doomsday for the Party.

Speaking On the Famous Muslim Muslim Ticket that was a major talking Point at the initial stage of the Campaign,he says this has fizzled out and it is no longer an argument with Nigerians persuaded that the election is beyond Religious sentiments.

On the Current Situation in the Country and the agitation and concern of Nigerians on Violence is being laid to rest by the Swaga Coordinator, reiterating that Nigeria have always come out unscathed at every Election despite the Projection of Pundits and International observers.

He urged Nigerians to ensure they are not harassed into staying at home on election day for fear of Violence, expressing confidence that every vote will count.

The Swaga Chair Appreciates the Northern Governors for their role in the Primaries, in the Campaign and now in the twilight of Election for their immense Support for Bola Tinubu and Congratulates the Presidential candidate in advance.