Group urges political parties to provide more opportunities for youths

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has asked the Federal Government to aggressively engage the youths in politics and administration, citing their importance as the future of tomorrow.

This was disclosed at an event to mark the international youth day in Abuja .

Every year, the international youth day is observed on 12th August across the globe .

The purpose is to draw attention to a set of cultural and legal issues surrounding youngsters.

The theme for this year is; “Inter- Generational Solidarity creating a world for all ages”.

Young Nigerians are now frustrated due to a lack of faith in the system.

A report by the National Bureau of Statistics shows that unemployment for people aged fifteen to twenty four, stood at 53.4 percent in the fourth quarter .

And 37. 2 percent for people aged twenty five to thirty four in 2022.

This is why the National Youths Council of Nigeria is concerned about the plight of Nigerian youth.

President of the council youth, Solomon Adodo at an event in Abuja encouraged Nigerian teenagers to build positive opportunities from the obstacles they experience and to do good for society.

Some participants at the event, want the “Not too young to run law”, to serve as a morale booster for the youths to be carried along in governance across the country .

The group called on political parties to provide more opportunities for the youths.